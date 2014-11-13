Irvine tells Ideye to be patient at West Brom

Ideye arrived at The Hawthorns in July from Dynamo Kiev but has only made six appearances in all competitions, his last coming in the League Cup defeat to Bournemouth in October.

The striker staked his claim for a starting berth with a goal in a behind-closed-doors match with Leicester City on Wednesday, and he has spoken of his frustration at not getting his chance in Irvine's first team.

However, Irvine has told the striker he must wait for his chance given Berahino's explosive start to the campaign, which has seen him score eight goals in all competitions and earn a call-up to the full England squad.

"He is doing OK but Brown's competition is Saido," Irvine told the Express and Star. "Brown is suffering a little bit because of how well Saido is playing - and I don't think people would be too pleased if I left Saido out to play Brown.

"People talk about the fee for Brown but people have also been talking about what fee Saido would command.

"You're looking for partnerships and people who can play together. I'm not saying they can't play together but they're both of a similar type and they're at their best going in behind people.

"Unless you're going to play quite a direct style, two going in behind isn't very effective."