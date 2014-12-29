Irvine unaware of new West Brom signings

Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium was Albion's third in a row in the Premier League and leaves them just one point above the bottom three, heaping pressure on Irvine.

With the January transfer window set to open on Thursday, speculation is rife that West Brom will strengthen to haul themselves out of the relegation fight.

However, head coach Irvine insists he will not be getting involved with any transfer dealings, instead leaving that to others at the club.

"I don't know," he said when asked about potential new signings.

"I'm not really too sure whether we'll be able to do anything or not at this stage.

"As I've said before, I'm employed to work with the players that we have and I am happy to do that."