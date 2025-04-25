Fantasy Premier League tips for GW34: Three forwards you should sign

Ready for the latest round of Fantasy Premier League? We’re into the final five Gameweeks of the campaign!

It’s FA Cup semi-final weekend, so four Premier League sides are not in league action, which means you could well have to change your team up more than usual.

Here, we run through a few options for attacking signings that you might want to consider…

Yoane Wissa – Brentford (£6.5m)

Yoane Wissa (Image credit: Alamy)

We recommended Yoane Wissa ahead of Gameweek 33, and the Brentford star came good with a goal and assist in the Bees’ 4-2 win over Brighton.

It means the DR Congo international has chalked up at least five points in four of the last five Gameweeks, taking his total to 159 for the season (Alexander Isak, Chris Wood, Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins are the only forwards with more).

Wissa is owned by 14% of FPL bosses, but many more could benefit as Brentford travel to Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 34, before kind-looking fixtures at home to Manchester United and away to Ipswich.

Evanilson – Bournemouth (£5.8m)

Evanilson (Image credit: Alamy)

Another forward with over 100 FPL points in 2024/25 (114, to be precise), Bournemouth’s number nine Evanilson moved to nine goals in his debut Premier League campaign with a brace in the Cherries’ recent 2-2 draw at West Ham.

The Brazilian has drawn a blank in his last two outings but will doubtless have his sights set on reaching double figures this Sunday.

Bournemouth are at home to Manchester United, who have shipped five goals in their last two games alone – and six in their last two away matches.

Jorgen Strand Larsen – Wolves (£5.4m)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Image credit: Alamy)

Here’s another nudge to join the small percentage of FPL gaffers (5.3%) who currently own Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The big Norway frontman’s goals have been integral to Wolves’ staving off relegation, and he’s move to 12 for the season by finding the net five times in his last five Premier League appearances.

Gameweek 34 sees Wolves host Leicester, who are already down and have the second-worst defensive record in the top flight, conceding an average of 2.2 goals per game. Larsen must be licking his lips.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 34 is 11am on Saturday, 26 April.