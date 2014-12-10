Isco: Central midfield role improving my game

The Spain international is usually deployed in a more advanced position, but has been deputising in a deeper central slot in the continued absence of Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And the 22-year-old thinks that his game has improved as a result of the switch.

"We have had several injuries but the coach is very good at managing the squad," he told Real's official website.

"Playing in central midfield is helping me to become a more complete player. I want to keep on helping in every way possible."

Isco's latest outing came in Tuesday's 4-0 home victory over Ludogorets in the UEFA Champions League.

The triumph was Real's 19th straight win in all competitions, setting a new record for a Spanish team.

Isco is delighted with the run of form, but insists the only thing that matters is winning trophies.

"I'm happy with the run that the team is on and the win against Ludogorets," he added. "We're happy with the shape the team is in. This team is eager to keep on getting better.

"Our aim is to win as many games as possible, but at the end of the season what matters is silverware."