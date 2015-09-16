Isco concedes he must improve

Isco concedes that he must improve his finishing and score more goals for Real Madrid in order to remain a key figure, but he is confident of making the necessary improvements.

The attacking midfielder scored just four goals in 34 La Liga appearances last season and has yet to find the net in four games in all competitions this term.

Nevertheless, he has stressed that his lack of goals does not worry him just yet.

"I know that I have to improve in that area and score more goals, but I'm not worried about it either," Isco was quoted as saying by AS.

"I'm sure one will come in the next few games."

The 23-year-old also insists that he is happy with life at Real Madrid following his starting berth in Tuesday's 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

"I'm really happy here. Maybe against Espanyol I wasn't very accurate because we went 4-0 up very quickly but I felt really good against Shakhtar," he added.

"We're at Real Madrid and here nobody gives you anything for free. I work to be at 100 percent and I can't complain about the playing time I'm getting.

"I'm happy for the run the team is on, we're in good shape. The truth is I'm really pleased because I've played more than 100 games now."