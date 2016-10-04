Isco feels Lopetegui's trust after Spain recall

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has voiced his delight at a recall to the Spain squad, saying he feels new coach Julen Lopetegui trusts him.

The 24-year-old was not selected for Euro 2016 under Vicente del Bosque, but he has returned to the fold with Lopetegui - who he had previously linked up with at several youth levels - and he is keen to re-establish himself in the setup.

"We all like to wear the national team jersey," he told Marca.

"I am very happy to be here and for the opportunity the coach gives me, which shows that he trusts me.

"For me, it means a lot. Julen knows what I could do for the Under-21s and playing very little at club level only motivates me more.

"This means that he trusts me, he knows I can contribute a lot, and I am very confident."

Isco has collected 14 caps for Spain, scoring once in qualifying for Euro 2016.