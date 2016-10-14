Isco is going nowhere, says Real Madrid midfielder's father

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has no intention of completing a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in January, according to his father.

The Spain international has been linked with Tottenham, Juventus and AC Milan having found his chances at Madrid limited, but will wait until the end of the LaLiga season to make a decision on his future.

Paco Alcarcon, who is also the 24-year-old's father, was adamant his son would not entertain a move in the next transfer window:

"We've opted to keep a low profile with the press and I can assure you that we are not going to consider any offer before next summer," he told Calciometro.

Isco has started just one league game for Zinedine Zidane's side this season and finds himself behind Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro in the Madrid pecking order.