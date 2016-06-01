Isco staying at Real Madrid, insists Zidane

Zinedine Zidane insists Isco is staying at Real Madrid despite not being a regular starter in their run to Champions League glory.

The 24-year-old only started two of his side's seven matches in the tournament's knockout stages, with Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric serving as Zidane's preferred midfield three.

After the penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in the Milan final last Saturday, Isco revealed he would opt to stay if Madrid wanted to keep him despite reports linking him with Juventus and a host of Premier League clubs.

Zidane maintained that he wanted to keep Isco, who was left out of Spain's Euro 2016 squad on Friday, but stressed the club were yet to speak to Juve about former Madrid striker Alvaro Morata or any other players.

"Isco is a Real Madrid player and he is not leaving," Zidane said in Turin as he opened a new football academy.

"We have just finished the season and haven't had time to talk about the market or any players who may be of interest to Juventus."

Zidane divulged he was open to the prospect of coaching former club Juve in the future, as well as the France national team.

"There is a special feeling with Juve, so you never know, one day I may return to Turin in the dugout," he said. "I would also like to be France coach one day, but we will see.

"Juve have grown a lot in the last few years. They can win everything and do well in the Champions League, but I am the coach of Real, so it is best if we win."