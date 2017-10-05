It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve

Federico Bernardeschi is holding up Paulo Dybala as the example to follow after being forced to remain patient in the early stages of his Juventus career.

The Italy international joined from Serie A rivals Fiorentina in a €40million switch in July, but was made to wait until Sunday for his first start in a Bianconeri jersey.

Bernardeschi enjoyed quite the impact, scoring the first and setting up Gonzalo Higuain for the second as Juve took a 2-0 lead against Atalanta, only to see their hosts level before Dybala missed a late penalty as the champions dropped points for the first time this season.

And Bernardeschi is happy to bide his time - much like Dybala following his 2015 move from Palermo - as he looks to establish himself in Massimiliano Allegri's plans.

"What's happening to me also happened to Dybala when he started at Juventus. I am not the first, nor will I be the last. It takes sacrifice, hunger and quality," he told Corriere della Sera.

"I haven't played much thus far, but I'm not worried. It's like that at Juve, there is an apprenticeship to go through.

"When you arrive at a squad that won six Serie A titles in a row and played two Champions League finals in three years, that's only normal.

"It's not a drama to be on the bench, I accepted it with calmness and humility. I am not afraid of losing my place at the World Cup, as I know Gian Piero Ventura admires me.

"If I am able to ensure I am ready when called upon, then there won't be problems. Juve are Juve, it's not easy to immediately get into sync with the team that is always hungry for victory.

"That is their mentality. I realised that if you don't give 100 per cent, you get overtaken by your team-mates.

"The first step is to prove I am worthy of Juve. I am working to become a firm fixture in the team and the coach is helping me, our rapport is excellent."