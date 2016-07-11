'It could be a movie' - Fonte enjoys Euro 2016 success

Portugal defender Jose Fonte believes his team's run to win Euro 2016 could be turned into a movie.

Eder scored a stunning 109th-minute winner in Sunday's final to see Portugal beat France 1-0 in Paris.

Fernando Santos' men won just one game in regulation time at the tournament, coming from third in their group to claim a first major title.

Southampton captain Fonte said the incredible run would make for good viewing in Hollywood.

"It's something that was written. It could be a movie," the 32-year-old said, via Record.

"We must thank the Portuguese, believing and giving us the energy we needed. Without them it would not have been possible."

Both teams had their chances throughout the final, with Andre-Pierre Gignac striking the post for the hosts late in the second half.

However, substitute Eder delivered from the bench, firing an effort into the bottom corner for the winner in extra time.

That all came without Ronaldo, who was substituted in the first half due to a knee injury.

Fonte said: "When you lose the best, it's not easy, but we showed a very large belief, a huge spirit.

"We suffered as the Portuguese suffer forever, but always sought the goal. They had opportunities, but we are the winners. It is unforgettable."