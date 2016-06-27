'It is embarrassing to go out' - Rooney

England captain Wayne Rooney admitted it was "embarrassing" for England to go out of Euro 2016 with a 2-1 defeat to Iceland.

A fourth-minute penalty from Rooney had put Roy Hodgson's men in front in Nice, only for Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson to respond for the tournament debutants.

Iceland managed to hold on for an unlikely last-16 victory, with Hodgson resigning immediately afterwards.

Rooney lamented his side's lack of creativity and said he understood the frustration of the fans.

"The fans first of all have been great, they've supported us very well and we thank them for that," he told BBC Five Live.

"I understand as a player they're disappointed, angry and upset as what they've seen tonight wasn’t good enough.

"It is embarrassing to go out.

"Iceland defended well, they were organised, made it tough for us. As I said we couldn't get that break to have a clear-cut chance."

Despite trailing at the break, Rooney said England remained confident of going on to claim victory.

He said: "[We're] disappointed, sad, gutted.

"After getting such a good start we're disappointed we went in at half-time 2-1 down and at the manner we conceded the goals.

"We knew they were a danger with the long throws. The second goal we didn't defend well enough. We were confident at half-time we could go on and win the game.

"We pushed, we just didn't have that bit of quality."

As for Hodgson, who took charge in 2012, Rooney said: "It's sad.

"We can't forget he's brought a lot of young payers through and I think the future is bright for England.

"Unfortunately it hasn't happened for us at this tournament."