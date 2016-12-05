It is normal my son says I'll coach Inter, I will - Simeone

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says there is no problem with his son Giovanni stating he will coach Inter in the future because he has often spoken of a desire to lead the Nerazzurri later in his career.

Simeone has made no secret of the fact he plans to return to San Siro to coach a club he represented as a player and with whom he won the UEFA Cup in 1998.

Giovanni, who plays for Genoa in Serie A, told Onda Cero last week that he expects his father to move back to Italian shores in the future.

And the Simeone senior defended his son's comments at a news conference ahead of Atleti's final Champions League group stage game against Bayern Munich.

"It is normal that my son, my father, my sister, my wife would say that I will train Inter in the future, because they know someday I will lead Inter," he said.

However, Simeone insists that does not place his immediate future at the Vicente Calderon in doubt, adding: "I have nothing to say about my future. It is abundantly clear."

When Atleti travel to the Allianz Arena, Simeone will come up against a familiar foe in Carlo Ancelotti, who led Real Madrid to Champions League glory at Los Rojiblancos' expense in 2014.

Bayern have not been firing on all cylinders under Ancelotti, though, and cannot overhaul Simeone's men at the top of Group D, while they trail surprise package RB Leipzig by three points in the Bundesliga.

But Simeone rejected suggestions Ancelotti is facing a crisis.

"I do not think they've had a crisis," he said. "During the season there are always difficult situations.

"Sometimes you and sometimes you lose touch. Knowing Ancelotti, I have no doubt that they will fight for the Champions League."