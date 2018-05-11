It stays on the field - Noble calms Pogba pitch spat

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has moved to calm his on-field spat with Manchester United star Paul Pogba, insisting "what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch".

The duo were involved in a skirmish towards the end of Thursday's dour goalless draw at London Stadium.

Pogba caught Noble with a late challenge and the Hammers captain reacted angrily, barging into the France international and grabbing his face.

The pair appeared to make up at the full-time whistle and Noble is ready to move on from the incident.

"What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch," Noble wrote on Twitter in a message to Pogba on Friday.

What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch May 11, 2018

Hammers boss David Moyes and Red Devils counterpart Jose Mourinho both sought to play down the clash in their post-match news conferences.

"I was watching images [of the incident] and Paul and Noble looked in love," said the Portuguese. "Hugs and kisses at the end so that was good."

Moyes added: "I have got to say I didn't make much of it."