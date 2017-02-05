It was like a Champions League semi-final - Allegri marvels at Derby d'Italia

Massimiliano Allegri believes Juventus' 1-0 Derby d'Italia win over Inter bore resemblance to a Champions League semi-final showdown.

Juan Cuadrado's stunning first-half goal proved the difference in a fiery encounter at Juventus Stadium, with the two sides closely matched besides the Colombia international's moment of magic.

Having gone six points clear at the top of Serie A with victory, Allegri acknowledged the supreme standard on show in the crunch clash.

"I am very happy with today's win," he told Mediaset Premium. "It was a match of a very high quality.

"It felt like a Champions League quarter-final or semi-final, both in terms of individual talent and the overall performance.

"In the first half, we did well to control a balanced game and find a goal in the final minute, and, in the second half, we created enough opportunities to score again."

Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic placed extra significance on beating in-form Inter, revelling in taking points from a title rival.

"It was a good game against a strong side," he said. "We wanted this victory and now we're happy.

"We've opened up a bigger gap to one of the favourites, so we're happy and we will carry on like this. It's a long road [to the title], but we are doing very well."