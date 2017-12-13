It was hard to watch - Clement wowed by City's dominance of Swansea

Swansea City manager Paul Clement said it was "horrible" to watch his side be thoroughly outplayed by one of the best teams he has faced in Manchester City.

The Swans proved no obstacle to City racking up another record as Pep Guardiola's men eased to an unprecedented 15th consecutive top-flight victory with a 4-0 rout at the Liberty Stadium.

David Silva was the chief destroyer, scoring twice either side of half-time while Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were also on target.

Clement admitted his charges, bottom of the Premier League, were no match for the runaway leaders.

"At times it was horrible to be on the sideline watching that, seeing my side trying but suffering for long periods," Clement told BBC's Match of the Day.

"They are not the games that will decide our season but it was hard to watch at times because they were so dominant. For me, one of the best sides I have ever come across.

"So many good athletes, so many intelligent footballers and it is really hard to pin them down.

"We actually had some attempts on their goal so I am disappointed we did not get on the score sheet, but they were a far superior side to us."

15 - Manchester City have set a new outright record of 15 consecutive wins in the English top-flight, overtaking Arsenal's 14-game run between February & August 2002. Sensational. December 13, 2017

Swansea are stone last after 17 games and have lost seven of their last nine league fixtures in a worrying run of form.

Clement believes the club must be prepared to spend in January if they are to avoid the drop.

"If we are going to sustain Premier League status, that is a must," he said.