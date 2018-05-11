Italy's future is in safe hands with us, says Chiesa

Federico Chiesa believes Italy have a number of young players capable of following him into the senior national team.

Italian football is reeling following the Azzurri's failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958, losing their decisive play-off against Sweden.

And while senior men like Gianluigi Buffon remain, interim coach Luigi Di Biagio drafted in some younger stars, including Chiesa, for friendlies against Argentina and England in March.

The Fiorentina attacker played in both fixtures, having debuted in May 2017, and has named Cagliari pair Filippo Romagna and Nicolo Barella as two who could follow suit.

"From my point of view, there are many players in the Under-21 team who are already mature enough to be able to make the jump to the senior team," Chiesa told Sky Sport Italia.

"I am speaking particularly of guys like Barella or Romagna.

Peccato per la sconfitta, ma molto felice ed onorato per l’esordio con la nazionale. March 24, 2018

"In my opinion, there is a good generation, who want to work and sacrifice. The future of the national team is in safe hands."

Chiesa has netted six goals and laid on four assists in 34 Serie A appearances this season.