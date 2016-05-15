'It's happened again' - Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny mocks Tottenham

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny poked fun at Tottenham after a last-day meltdown at Newcastle United meant they once again finished below the Gunners in the Premier League.

Spurs have finished above every side in the league, apart from north London rivals Arsenal, since Arsene Wenger arrived in north London 20 years ago.

But they looked set to change that this season as they challenged Leicester City at the top of the Premier League.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's men picked up just one point from the last 12 available to them, gifting Leicester the title and opening the door for Arsenal fans to celebrate 'St Totteringham's Day' once again.

Szczesny, who has spent this season on loan at Roma from Arsenal, admitted he could incur a fine as he posted a video on Instagram of him singing "it's happened again, it's happened again" - chanted by Arsenal fans in recent seasons once they have guaranteed a finish above their neighbours.

Arsenal hammered relegated Aston Villa 4-0 on Sunday, while Tottenham rounded off their season in miserable fashion, going down 5-1 at Championship-bound Newcastle United.