It's hard not to get carried away, admits Bilic

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has warned his players against any arrogance after their win over Manchester City - but he admits it is "hard not to get carried away".

First-half goals from Victor Moses and Diafra Sakho stunned the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, and although they hit back through Kevin De Bruyne, they failed to make their dominance count in the second half.

West Ham have now beaten Liverpool, Arsenal and City away from home this season and Bilic cannot help but admire his side's efforts on the road.

"I'm so proud of everyone that is connected with our great club, the fans, the people working, my staff, all the board but especially the players, they've done brilliantly tonight," he said.

"This game was different to the game at the Emirates and Anfield. We expected that kind of game because, with the greatest respect to Liverpool and Arsenal, this is the best team in the league.

"We knew we'd have to score goals to get something, we knew we had to run like crazy, that we'd have to be lucky when needed. It's difficult for 90 minutes to stop the class they have on the pitch.

"We didn't nick it. It would be fair if they had equalised, but we had the chances at 2-0, one or two chances at 2-1. That's why I'm so proud of our team performance, not only in fighting-wise, but in playing-wise.

"There's a tiny line between confidence and arrogance, or laziness. It's hard not to get carried away a little bit but that's also part of my job, and my staff's job, to install in their heads that we are good.

"There's nothing wrong with confidence but you have to know what you have to do day in, day out to stay good.

"That's the key. We are not Real Madrid, but it's looking very good now, to be fair."

Despite West Ham having now climbed into second in the Premier League table, Bilic is reluctant to set any targets for his side for the remainder of the campaign.

"Only the big clubs have targets but it's not the manager's targets, it's the clubs' targets," added the former Croatia international.

"Man United, they fight to win the league or for a Champions League place. Then you have the clubs who got promoted who are trying to stay in the league.

"Then you have the clubs like us. It's not enough to stay in the league. Our target is to play good football and play each game individually and try to win it."