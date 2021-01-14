"Its something to work on" - Zinnbauer still not happy despite big Pirates win

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer has admitted he was frustrated at the way his side dropped their intensity after going 3-0 up against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Wednesday.

The Sea Robbers came out firing against TTM this season and put to bed their goal scoring woes early on as Deon Hotto got the ball rolling with his opener with 16 minutes gone.

Gabadinho Mhango doubled the lead just before the break and the Fortune Makaringe wrapped up the points in the 64th minute.

Despite winning the encounter by 3 goals, the German coach admitted that he wasn’t pleased with the way his side dropped off after Makaringe’s goal.

"I think it was a tough game. But we had a lot of opportunities in both halves. And that is the point we have to speak about. You have the possibilities, you have to score. I'm happy that Mhango, Hotto, Makaringe scored. I'm happy with these players. They made good work and they will get a bigger salary for this," the German tactician told SuperSport TV.

"We started well. We had the possibilities earlier to score. When you have the control, you have to kill the game of. You have to be hungry. My feeling is we were not hungry. 3-0 and then we go back and play a bit casual. It's just something we have to work on.

"It's an advantage what we have. We can change easily the structures, the systems, the players. I'm happy Jele is back. We need his experience. He played 25 minutes. The defence was very good. Paseka Mako was good and Wayde Jooste was better on offence today which is what we were looking for and I'm happy he won the man-of-the-match award."