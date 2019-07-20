It’s win or bust for St Johnstone – boss Wright

Tommy Wright admits it is win or bust for St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup ambitions when they face Ross County on Sunday.

The Perth outfit suffered the biggest shock of the competition so far on Tuesday as they slumped 1-0 at Ladbrokes League One side Montrose.

They now host top-flight new boys from Dingwall and Wright confessed another slip-up is likely to kill of Saints’ hopes qualifying from Group B.

The Northern Irishman told the McDiarmid outfit’s official website: “It’s now a difficult task for us to get out the group and simply we must win against Ross County and in our final two matches after that to progress.

“If we don’t win then our Betfred Cup campaign is over. A draw and penalties will most likely not be enough so we have to be positive and on the front foot from the off to go out and win the match.

“County looked strong at home to Montrose and they are a big side with lots of energy and legs in the midfield.

“They’ll be dangerous from set plays and have options up top with the likes of Billy McKay, who is a proven goalscorer.

“Winning breeds confidence and they’ll still be on a high from last season but we’re at home and we fancy ourselves against anybody here. It’s going to have to be a good performance for 90 minutes because they have players who can cause problems.

“It was hugely disappointing the other night and the injuries we had are no excuse as the team sent out should have been able to win the match.”