Jack Hamilton scores second-half winner as high-flying Arbroath win at Hamilton

Jack Hamilton scored a second-half winner as high-flying Arbroath extended their unbeaten cinch Championship run to four games with a narrow 1-0 victory away to Hamilton.

The home side enjoyed the better of the first-half possession – in a match where four players with the surname Hamilton lined-up – but David Moyo’s early chance was kept out, after two chances in quick succession for Arbroath, and Mihai Popescu sent his 26th-minute header wide as the scores remained goalless at the break.

But the visitors fought their way back into the game and on-loan Livingston striker Hamilton broke the deadlock just before the hour mark as he picked out the top corner for his eighth goal in all competitions for the club this season.

Popescu headed a close-range effort wide moments later as Hamilton searched for a quick equaliser, while Nicky Low took a chance before firing his long-range shot too high as Arbroath looked to double their lead deep into the second half.