Jack happy with Rangers’ progress despite lack of silverware

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack feels they had a good season despite their trophy disappointment.

Rangers finished nine points behind Ladbrokes Premiership champions Celtic in second place and suffered defeats to Aberdeen in both cup competitions.

However, Jack feels they made major improvement after manager Steven Gerrard brought in 19 players during his first 12 months in charge.

Jack said: “We had a lot of changes at the start of last season. A lot of players coming in and a lot going out.

“It’s been a good season but it’s disappointing there’s no trophy because that demand is there from everyone at the club like the supporters and the staff.

“As players we did not achieve what we wanted on that front but I do feel we’ve come a long way.

“We’re 12 months on now and as a staff and a group of players we’ve worked together and know how each other operates.

“I’m sure there will be changes again in the summer player wise.”

Rangers will start next season in the Europa League first qualifying round on July 11 and Jack knows they need to get off to a strong start.

“Next season is about getting focused before we come back for pre-season,” he said. “The European games come thick and fast so it’s important we come back and are ready to go straight away.

“There’s not time to waste trying to get up to speed. You have to get up to speed quickly because you play good opposition straight away in these ties.

“We can’t be complacent. We have to be fit and ready to hopefully get a good European run.”