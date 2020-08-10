Jack Harrison returns to Leeds for third loan spell

Leeds have re-signed winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Manchester City with a view to a permanent move.

Harrison has spent the last two seasons on loan at Elland Road, making 91 appearances and scoring 10 goals.

After signing for a third time, Harrison said: “I’m delighted to be back and excited to get going in the Premier League.

“We know as a group it’s going to be a challenging season, but we’re more than ready for it.”

The 23-year-old featured in every game for the Whites last season as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won the Sky Bet Championship title.

Harrison is Bielsa’s third signing of the transfer window, following the captures of Helder Costa and Illan Meslier, as Leeds prepare for their return to the Premier League.