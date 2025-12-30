How to watch Benin vs Senegal: Live streams, TV channels as chasers target an upset in AFCON 2025 Group D

Senegal have all but qualified from Group D

Watch Benin vs Senegal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Benin vs Senegal: key information • Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 local • Venue: Grand Stade de Tangier, Tangier • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Group D contenders have an AFCON 2025 victory on their record and that's a very solid foothold after two games in a 24-team tournament.

Beating Botswana 1-0 isn't enough to inspire confidence in Gernot Rohr's Cheetahs but it gives them hope as they prepare for their toughest Group D assignment.

Having won once by a goal and lost once by a goal, they'd benefit hugely from a result against group leaders Senegal.

A win would take them through. A draw would almost certainly do the same. They might not even need that, but leaving one's fate in the hands of another is seldom a wise choice.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Benin vs Senegal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Benin vs Senegal for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Benin vs Senegal live on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT. It will also be available for free on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, meaning every game can be streamed for free in the UK.

Benin vs Senegal free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Benin vs Senegal from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Benin vs Senegal is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Benin vs Senegal on TV in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch Benin vs Senegal on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 2:00pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes with most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Benin vs Senegal in Africa

Benin vs Senegal will be available to watch on Benin TV in Benin.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Benin vs Senegal: Preview

Senegal are the group favourites but they're not yet over the line either. They dismantled Botswana in their first game but a draw with DR Congo means that various round of 16 outcomes are possible.

Unless, that is, they take matters into their own hands with a win against Benin in Rabat in their final game of the group stage.

If Senegal and DR Congo both win, goal difference will come into play. Senegal have the advantage in that regard as it stands.

The Group D winners will meet a third-placed qualifier at the start of the Tangier route to the final early next month.

The group runners-up will play the winners of Group E on the way to a potential clash with Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane have both scored in this Africa Cup of Nations already, the on-loan Bayern Munich man bagging twice in the opening game.

Mane's equaliser against DR Congo could prove vital in terms of Senegal's progress through the tournament. Without it DRC would have the head-to-head advantage, not to mention the additional points.

Benin's win was against a Botswana side that looks destined to finish without a point. The challenge for Senegal in their final game might be a matter of holding their nerve.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Benin 0-2 Senegal

In a tournament lacking upsets, you won't find us counting Senegal out of a game any time soon.