Jack Ross happy with Hibs’ ruthless first-half display against Ross County

Head coach Jack Ross hailed Hibernian’s performance after a ruthless first-half display was enough to seal the points in a 3-0 victory over Ross County.

Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge found the net within a 10-minute first-half spell where the hosts were unplayable.

Hibs now go into Thursday’s Europa Conference League second leg in Croatia against HNK Rijeka brimming with confidence following two wins from two at the start of the cinch Premiership.

Ross said: “To produce that performance off the back of Thursday, with how quickly it came around and after how well we played there, was really pleasing.

“We didn’t make many changes but we were clearly good to go again.

“The physical reaction is the easy one to see, but psychologically it’s harder for players to get themselves focused again, especially when Thursday was a real challenge for us.

“But we speak a lot about fatigue just being a state of mind and the mindset of this group has got better and better over the last year.

“We all still have a bit to go, but to go and do what we did here off the back of Europe says a lot for them.”

Ross also praised Josh Doig after the teenage left-back was brought back into the team following unsettling speculation surrounding his future.

Ross, who is confident striker Kevin Nisbet will overcome an impact injury to face Rijeka, added: “It was easy for me to say pre-match that I had no problem bringing him back, but we knew he would be judged on the pitch.

“I think everyone saw how focussed he was, how clear-headed he is despite everything that’s been going on in the last week.

“His attitude was quite clear: ‘I’m a Hibs player, that’s me’.

“Now, everything can change again really quickly, but what we did was take out a horrible period of uncertainty for him and he showed he has the maturity to cope with the situation.

“I’m also delighted the fans got to see him, because it’s the first time he’s played in front of a crowd here.”

County manager Malky Mackay, who handed debuts from the bench to David Cancola, Jack Burroughs and Harry Clarke, admitted his team left themselves a mountain to climb.

Mackay said: “All the goals came between the 22nd to the 33rd minute.

“I thought we started really well, considering we were coming to a terrific team that finished third last year, with a good manager and squad of players.

“In the first 15 to 20 minutes we threatened them in behind Paul McGinn, Jordan White had a good header and Ross Callachan had a good volley.”