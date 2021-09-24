Jack Ross hoping to have unchanged squad for St Johnstone visit

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross hopes to have an unchanged squad for the visit of St Johnstone.

With James Scott having returned to the squad for the midweek win over Dundee United after a bout of illness, that would mean everyone being available except the club’s four long-term absentees.

Jamie Murphy (hamstring), Sean Mackie (foot), Christian Doidge (Achilles) and Melker Hallberg (knee) all face at least several more weeks on the sidelines.

Saints are likely to be without defender James Brown after the defender tweaked his hamstring during Wednesday’s win at Dundee.

Murray Davidson (back) remains doubtful after missing the Dens Park trip.

Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Liam Gordon (knee) and Craig Bryson (knee) are all still sidelined by injury.