Jack Ross urges Hibs to build on flying start

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross enjoyed setting the pace as his side beat Dundee United to make it their best start to a top-flight season since 1974.

Christian Doidge pounced on a loose ball to fire home the only goal at Tannadice in the 65th minute and make it three wins from three for the Scottish Premiership leaders – the first time they have recorded a hat-trick of opening victories since Eddie Turnbull’s time in charge.

Ross, 44, said: “It’s not often a stat comes from even before I was born. It’s a great start for us, and it’s one you have to enjoy, but the frequency of the fixtures at the moment means we are back in in the morning preparing for Saturday.

“But it’s an enjoyable start for us and one that gives us a platform to build on.”

Doidge netted his 20th goal for Hibs after reacting quickest when Josh Doig helped the ball on.

Ross said: “He’s a massive asset for me. He’s a brilliant boy, really, really humble and down to earth and if anything probably sometimes doesn’t appreciate how good he is and what he’s done in terms of the goals he has scored. We are trying to grow that in him.

“He is so unselfish in his work and he has scored goals consistently since I came in November. He has made a massive contribution.”

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon felt Hibernian’s winner was offside. Doig looked half a yard off when Kevin Nisbet flicked on Alex Gogic’s cross.

“There was nothing in it,” Mellon said. “It’s one error from us, they get a wee nick and a break of fortune, and it breaks to a guy who is in good form.

“But loads to be pleased about. We are playing against a team who have come out the traps and will be seen as one of the strongest teams in the division and we have held our own.

“There was nothing between the teams apart from that one wee moment. I think he’s offside, but that’s those wee moments.”