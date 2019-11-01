Jack Wilshere ruled out through injury as West Ham host Newcastle

West Ham will be without Jack Wilshere for the visit of Newcastle, with the midfielder struggling with a minor groin problem.

Winger Michail Antonio is recovering from a hamstring operation and could be back after the international break.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is still out after suffering a torn hip muscle.

Andy Carroll is set to return to the Newcastle squad in time to face his former club.

Carroll has shrugged off the knee injury that ruled him out of last week’s draw with Wolves, but Matt Ritchie (ankle), Fabian Schar (knee) and Florian Lejeune (knee) are all still sidelined.

Bruce has the additional problem of being without in-form midfielder Sean Longstaff who starts a suspension having been sent off against Wolves.

West Ham provisional squad: Roberto, Martin, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Anderson, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Sanchez, Holland, Fornals, Haller, Ajeti.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Yedlin, Dummett, Willems, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Shelvey, Ki, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton, Muto, Gayle, Carroll.