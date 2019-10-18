Jackson straight into Kilmarnock squad for Livingston clash

Simeon Jackson could make his Kilmarnock debut against Livingston after signing a short-term deal.

The former St Mirren striker has been training with the club for more than a week and could feature on the bench with fellow forwards Osman Sow (ankle) and Innes Cameron still missing.

Full-back Ross Millen is still working his way back to fitness.

Livingston will monitor Chris Erskine and Scott Pittman ahead of the trip.

Erskine (pelvis) and Pittman (knee) have spent spells on the sidelines with their respective injuries but are closing in on returns and manager Gary Holt said they are touch-and-go for the weekend.

Hakeem Odoffin made his first appearance of the season following surgery when he came off the bench in the closing stages of the 2-0 victory over Celtic last time out and could be involved again, while Lee Miller also returned against the champions.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Del Fabro, Findlay, Bruce, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.

Livingston provisional squad: Stewart, Devlin, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Odoffin, Savane, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Stobbs, Souda, Tiffoney, Pepe, Jacobs, Lawson, Pittman, Erskine, Sibbald, Miller, Robinson, Sarkic.