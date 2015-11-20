Jadson fulfils dream of winning title with Corinthians

Jadson basked in the glory of ending his wait for Campeonato Brasileiro title glory after Corinthians were crowned domestic champions following Thursday's 1-1 draw against Vasco da Gama.

Julio Cesar gifted Vasco the lead after 72 minutes, but Vagner Love levelled 10 minutes later to lead Corinthians to their sixth title.

Head coach Tite's men hold a 12-point lead over second-placed Atletico Mineiro with three games to go.

"Winning this title is something I have dreamed of throughout my career," Jadson told reporters.

"And now I have achieved it with Brazil's greatest team. I am very happy to have won the league and want to dedicate this success to my family.

"I started well at Corinthians, but then lost my starting berth last term. I have worked really hard this campaign and Tite always had faith in me. This is a great group to work with."

Attacking midfielder Jadson previously won the Ukrainian Premier League title with Shakhtar Donetsk on six occasions and played a major role in Corinthians' successful campaign, scoring 13 goals in 33 league appearances.