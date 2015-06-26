Jagielka hails capture of 'special' Deulofeu

Phil Jagielka is confident Gerard Deulofeu can pick up where he left off at Everton, having completed a permanent move from Barcelona on Thursday.

The Spain international returns to Goodison Park from Barcelona, having spent last season on loan at UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla.

Prior to that, Deulofeu impressed in a season-long stint at Everton and Jagielka feels the playmaker can hit the ground running when he completes his return to the Premier League on July 1.

"He's always going to be a menace and create things and I'm sure that's why the manager has brought him in," Jagielka told the club's official website.

"It's a big thing with Gerard. As far as winning matches - getting those goals, getting those crosses in, beating people, winning free-kicks and things like that - he's something special.

"We've not had an up-close view of him over these past 12 months but it will be interesting to see how he's added to that and matured into his position.

"It will be exciting for the fans to come and watch him."