James Forrest excited for in-form Celtic’s hectic December schedule

James Forrest is eager to carry on Celtic’s fantastic form into a busy December that starts with the trip to Ross County on Sunday.

The Hoops’ convincing 3-1 win over French side Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday night confirmed the Scottish champions as group winners for the first time with one fixture remaining.

It was Celtic’s ninth successive win since they lost to Livingston in October – but there is no respite.

▪️ Unbeaten in 5⃣ @EuropaLeague games▪️ Fortress Paradise: 💯% home record▪️ Qualified with 2⃣ games to go▪️ Group TOPPED with a game to go 🙌— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 28, 2019

Neil Lennon’s side will play nine games next month, including a Betfred Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park, their final Group E fixture against Cluj in Romania and an Old Firm Ladbrokes Premiership fixture at Celtic Park.

Forrest said: “It is nine games in December but the momentum is good and we have got a strong squad and because all the boys are playing with confidence we don’t mind the game coming thick and fast.

“It is exciting. We have a cup final to look forward to, a European game and obviously the league is so tight. But the boys are at it and we just need to keep going.

“It is a long trip on Saturday for the game on Sunday but we have come off the back of European nights with good performances a couple of days later before so I think we have the squad to cope with it.

Celtic have won nine out of nine since losing to Livingston in October (Graham Stuart/PA)

“It is going to be a tough game on Sunday but are playing with a lot of confidence.

“We are winning games and the team is changing but the boys coming in are doing really well as well so that is really good for the squad with the amount of games we have got.”

Forrest praised Lewis Morgan for stepping in and filling French centre forward Odsonne Edouard’s shoes against Rennes.

Morgan, usually a left winger, steered in a cross from Forrest to open the scoring with further goals from Ryan Christie and second-half substitute Mikey Johnston before Rennes substitute Adrien Hunou headed in a late consolation.

Lewis Morgan (right) filled in for Odsonne Edouard and set Celtic up for historic Euro win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Forrest believes Morgan’s contribution was evidence of Celtic’s strength in depth.

He said: “Lewis done really well getting his goal and he worked really hard all night so it’s good for the team that if some players don’t play, the ones that come in perform like that.”

The Scotland international, usually a right winger, was again asked to play on the left where he has been performing recently for club and country.

Celtic and Scotland’s James Forrest is happy to play anywhere for club and country (Steve Welsh/PA)

He said: “In my career I have played on the right and the left and number 10 as well so as long as I am playing I don’t mind.

“It is good to form different relationships with different players.

“I have played there with Celtic and Scotland before with different managers and I enjoy it.”