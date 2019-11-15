James Fowler back at Kilmarnock as head of football operations

James Fowler has returned to Kilmarnock after being appointed as their new head of football operations.

The former Rugby Park favourite has been recruited by owner Billy Bowie to head up the Ayrshire side’s recruitment and scouting departments.

The 39-year-old – who made over 460 appearances for Killie and was a member of the club’s 2012 League Cup-winning side – turned to management after retiring, taking charge of Queen of the South before joining Jack Ross’ back-room staff at St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

Fowler will now take us his new role on Monday, overseeing Kilmarnock’s entire football department with his remit to help uncover fresh talent for both Angelo Alessio’s first team and the club’s youth set-up.

Fowler said: “I am thrilled to be coming back to the club as Head of Football Operations,” he said.

“With the experience I’ve gained in the last five years in various roles within the industry, I feel that this is the right opportunity for me to implement my ideas.

“The club and supporters have always been so welcoming to me and I am looking forward to working with the board, Angelo Alessio and his staff, and the fans to continue to build the strongest team we can at Kilmarnock Football Club.”

Bowie added: “We’re delighted to welcome James back to Killie.

“James’ experience for the role is second to none and we’re all looking forward to working with him going forward.”