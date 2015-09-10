James hit by a thigh tear

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez is set for a spell on the sidelines after being diagnosed with a torn muscle in his left thigh.

The Colombia international sustained the injury during Tuesday's international friendly against Peru in New Jersey. Tests on his return to Spain revealed the extent of the damage, although Madrid have not announced how long the former Monaco man will be absent.

A club statement read: "Following the tests carried out on James Rodríguez in the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, the player has been diagnosed with a tear in his left thigh muscle, resulting from a knock he sustained during the match between Colombia and Peru. His condition will be evaluated."

The news completes a miserable day for Madrid on the injury front after it was announced earlier on Thursday that full-back Danilo was set for a month on the sidelines due to a foot injury.