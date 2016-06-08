James: I'll play for Colombia until I'm crippled

James Rodriguez insists he will represent the Colombian national team until he can no longer walk after fighting through pain to play against Paraguay on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid attacker inspired Colombia to a 2-1 win over Paraguay at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, which saw them advance to the quarter-finals of the Copa America Centenario.

Carlos Bacca gave Colombia - ranked third in the world - the lead in the 12th minute, before James made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark.

Victor Ayala pulled one back for Paraguay late on, but a red card to Oscar Romero dented their chances of finding an equaliser, with Colombia holding out for the win.

James overcame a shoulder problem to score the eventual match-winner, and the 24-year-old spoke of the effort he makes to play for the national team.

"Here, for Colombia, I will play until I am crippled," he said. "Here I always want to play, and I am happy because I always want to help, and today I was able to.

"[Paraguay] played really well. We put in a good shift, especially when they had the better of the game.

"Colombia had some good quality and I think we all had an excellent game."