How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay: Live streams for World Cup qualifier

Watch Colombia vs Paraguay for an important battle between two mid-table sides in the Conmebol qualification process for the 2026 World Cup, with all the details here on live streams and broadcast options wherever you are in the world.

After suffering their third straight defeat in midweek against Brazil, Colombia have dropped to sixth place in the 10-team league, occupying the last of the automatic qualification spots. They are six points clear of Bolivia in seventh place, which still bags a playoff place, but things could still go very awry for Nestor Lorenzo's side.

They host Paraguay, who are one place and one point above them in the table. Their form is quite the opposite, with Gustavo Alfaro's men winning three of their past four, including a win over table-topping Argentina in November.

Still, with James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz in their ranks, Colombia have the quality to win the game and take a big step towards the World Cup.

It's a big game in the scrap for the automatic qualification spots, and there are viewing options all over the world, including free coverage in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch Colombia vs Paraguay live streams wherever you are in the world.

Watch Colombia vs Paraguay for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Colombia vs Paraguay for free in a number of countries, including the two participating countries, plus Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Colombia vs Paraguay online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

In Colombia the game will air for free on Caracol's football streaming service, Gol Caracol, while in Paraguay it's on GEN.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Colombia vs Paraguay from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay in the US

Fans in the US can watch Colombia vs Paraguay on Fanatiz.

The streaming service carries plenty of Latin American soccer with plans starting from $9.99 a month. Kick-off is at 8pm ET.

Can I watch Colombia vs Paraguay in the UK?

There is no broadcaster in the UK for Colombia vs Paraguay.