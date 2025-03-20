How to watch Brazil vs Colombia: Live streams for World Cup qualifier

Watch Brazil vs Colombia as the South American sides slug it out in a qualifying match for next year's 2026 World Cup, with all the details here on live streams and broadcast options wherever you are in the world.

Brazil are lagging a little in the Conmebol qualifying campaign for the World Cup, currently sitting fifth in the table after 12 games. The team above them is in fact Colombia, who enjoyed a strong start but have lost their past two games.

Brazil have drawn their past two and must do without Neymar tonight as the star striker recovers from a thigh injury. Vinicius Jr and Raphinha are in line to star for the Selecao, while James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz line up for Colombia.

It should be a great game and there are viewing options all over the world, including free coverage in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch Brazil vs Colombia live streams wherever you are in the world.

Watch Brazil vs Colombia for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Brazil vs Colombia for free in a number of countries, including the two participating countries, plus Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Brazil vs Colombia online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

In Brazil, the game will air for free on TV Globo, while in Colombia it's on Caracol's football streaming service, Gol Caracol.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Brazil vs Colombia from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia in the UK

In the UK, fans can watch Brazil vs Colombia on Premier Sports.

Subscriptions to the streaming services, which is also the La Liga rights-holder in the UK, cost £15.99 a month.

Kick-off is at 00.45am GMT in the UK in the very early hours of Friday March 21..

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia in the US

Fans in the US can watch Brazil vs Colombia on FuboTV.

For Spanish-language coverage, the game is also on Universo and Telemundo.