James McPake to take temporary charge of Dundee

Former Dundee captain James McPake will take the team for their final Ladbrokes Premiership game following the sacking of Jim McIntyre.

McPake, the club’s under-18s coach, will step up and see the season out as Dundee managing director John Nelms plans for next season in the Championship and begins work to find a new manager.

A statement read: “The club can confirm that James McPake will take control of first-team affairs this week.

“James will take the team for training and will oversee the final Ladbrokes Premiership match of the season against St Mirren at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park on Saturday.”

McIntyre was sacked along with assistant Jimmy Boyle on Sunday, eight days after relegation was confirmed.

Boyle was head of the club’s youth set-up until being named his former Airdrie team-mate’s assistant in October, but did not survive the review into Dundee’s poor season.