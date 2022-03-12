Jamie Barjonas scores twice as leaders Kelty Hearts beat Albion Rovers

Jamie Barjonas scored twice as cinch League Two leaders Kelty Hearts consolidated their place at the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Albion Rovers.

Leading scorer Nathan Austin gave the hosts a flying start at New Central Park when he slotted home his 17th league goal inside the opening minute.

Midfielder Barjonas doubled the lead in the 36th minute before Callum Wilson got Rovers back in it on the hour.

Barjonas, though, struck a second with six minutes left to settle matters.

Annan kept up the chase with a 2-1 home win over Elgin, with a brace from Tommy Goss.

Frontman Goss put Annan ahead a minute into the second half, with Kane Hester (55) equalising for City.

Goss, though, made sure of all three points when he headed in his second from a corner with 10 minutes to go.

Third-placed Forfar lost ground after a 1-0 home defeat by Stirling, with Akeel Francis’ first-half goal proving the difference at Station Park.

It finished goalless between Stenhousemuir and Edinburgh City at Ochilview Park, where the visitors had midfielder James Farrell sent off for a professional foul after only 16 minutes.

Stranraer sit sixth after beating bottom club Cowdenbeath 3-0.

The Blues took control through goals from Sean Burns and Craig Ross inside the opening 17 minutes, with Paul Woods adding a third midway through the second half.