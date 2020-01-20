Jamie Murphy joins Burton on loan from Rangers

Jamie Murphy has joined Sky Bet League One side Burton from Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old winger played under Brewers boss Nigel Clough at Sheffield United and has also enjoyed spells at Motherwell and Brighton.

Murphy told Burton’s website: “I have worked with Nigel Clough before and had some of my greatest moments as a footballer under him, so it was an easy one to pick coming here.

“I want to be back enjoying football again. It has been a nightmare time with my knee but I’m now just looking forward to playing again and hopefully helping the boys win on Saturday.”

A delighted Clough said: “We can’t quite believe we have got him, but we are absolutely delighted.

“When we heard he was down to go out on loan we made an enquiry but to get a player from Rangers of Jamie’s quality is brilliant.

“The fact that we have worked with him before and that we get on well with his agent has helped.”