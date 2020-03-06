Jamie Vardy expected to return for Leicester in game with Aston Villa

Jamie Vardy is expected to return to the Leicester squad for Monday night’s home clash with Aston Villa.

The striker, who has scored 17 Premier League goals this season, has missed the last two matches with a calf injury but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is optimistic he will have his talisman back in contention.

While Vardy’s return will come as an undoubted boost, Leicester may be dealt a blow by the absence of left-back Ben Chilwell as he is nursing a hamstring problem.

Villa’s John McGinn is nearing a comeback from his fractured ankle which has sidelined him for three months.

The midfielder could be available to face Chelsea next weekend but will not feature at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Boss Dean Smith has no other fitness concerns and could recall Pepe Reina after he was a substitute in the 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Justin, Evans, Chilwell, Pereira, Soyuncu, Barnes, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison, Vardy, Morgan, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Iheanacho, James, Bennett.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Reina, Nyland, Sarkic, Guilbert, Engels, Konsa, Mings, Taylor, Drinkwater, Elmohamady, Luiz, Nakamba, Targett, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hourihane, Jota, Lansbury, Samatta, Baston, Vassilev.