Jamie Ward joins Scunthorpe on short-term deal

Scunthorpe have signed 33-year-old striker Jamie Ward on a short-term contract until January.

The free agent joins Paul Hurst’s struggling League Two side after four years at Nottingham Forest, including loan spells at Burton, Cardiff and Charlton.

Prior to this, the Northern Ireland international made 149 appearances for Derby and spent two seasons with Sheffield United.

“Obviously, I’m delighted to join the club,” Ward said to the Iron website.

“I need to start playing football again, first and foremost. I’ve joined a good club, I know a few of the lads and they’ve spoken highly of the club.

“It suits both parties. I’ve not played much in the last 12 months or so. I’ve got to hit the ground running, work hard and see what happens in January.”

Scunthorpe currently sit second from last in League Two, having won just one fixture all season.

“I think the team is in a false position at the moment which is a shame, but I think you can see the club do try and play football,” Ward said.

“They’re sticking to the philosophy, so if I can help with that, that’s part of my job.”

Scunthorpe have confirmed that Ward will be available for selection for Saturday’s home fixture against Bradford.