Jamieson denies Perth Glory are crisis club

Following last Saturday's 2-0 loss to Western Sydney – Perth's third consecutive loss and their sixth match without a win – Glory marquee man William Gallas was seen arguing with assistant coach Andy Ord after the former French international hashed up a clearance, leading to a Wanderers' goal.

Reports have also emerged skipper Jacob Burns had a bust-up with on-loan Reading youngster Ryan Edwards at training, with Burns' role in the sacking of Edwards' father Alistair as Glory coach last year almost certain to be an ongoing source of tension between the pair.

But with the club in damage control, the Glory attempted to look at the positives, wheeling out Jamieson for Wednesday's press conference as the 25-year-old begins his comeback from a serious Achilles injury.

Yet the doom and gloom surrounding the team was hard to ignore and soon enough Jamieson found himself facing the music about disharmony within the ranks.

"I can say on behalf of myself and I think most of my team-mates that we are (working towards the same goal)," Jamieson told the West Australian.

"You'd have to probably ask individuals, but we are.

"We're a club that is going through a tough time due to results, nothing else.

"Each and every one of us needs to be old enough and mature enough to leave it on the pitch," he added.

"We've talked about things and we've moved on.

"It's about working towards winning games and trying to get this club off second bottom."

A one-time Socceroo, Jamieson said the extended break had made him take stock of his career.

"You never quite realise how much you appreciate and miss the game until you get an injury like this," he told the club website.

"I have never really had a long-term injury before this one, so it makes you sit back and really look at how much playing means to you.

"I've only just returned to being able to do sustained running, so my goal now is to return to action for the new Perth Glory NPL side at some point before fighting for my place in the team for the start of the 2014/15 Hyundai A League season."