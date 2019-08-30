Bayer Leverkusen to make move for unsettled Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen

The 32-year-old is yet to feature for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season despite playing a key role in their run to the Champions League final last term.

Vertonghen fits the profile of defender that Leverkusen are looking to bring in before the 2 September transfer deadline, Kicker reports.

They want a top-level, strong, left-footed centre-back to bolster their ranks and the Belgium international is eager to get game time.

The outlet believes there is a good chance of the move going ahead, with the 32-year-old’s contract at Spurs set to run out in 2020.

Now read...

QUIZ! Can you name the 50 players with the most Premier League appearances for Manchester United?

ANALYSIS What's wrong with Tottenham? Why fans are frustrated – and it's nothing new