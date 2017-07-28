Jankto 'liked' by Arsenal, Juventus and Inter

Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto is drawing interest from Arsenal, Juventus and Inter, according to his agent.

The 21-year-old broke into the first-team at Dacia Arena last season after impressing during a loan spell with Ascoli in 2015-16.

Leicester City and Bournemouth were linked with Jankto last year, but his value has risen following his involvement at the European Under-21 Championship.

According to his agent Beppe Riso, the Gunners and two of Italy's biggest clubs are keen to take him away from Udinese.

"Arsenal like him, he's a lover of English football, and he's also liked by Juve, Inter and other teams," Riso told Sportitalia.

"Do I see him more in the Premier League than other leagues? Yes.

"Still, he's young, he's 21 years old, he must be calm and he's only thinking about Udinese."

Jankto joined Udinese as a teenager in 2014 and scored five times in 29 Serie A appearances last season.

The Slavia Prague product has already received four senior caps for Czech Republic, scoring on his debut against Lithuania in March.