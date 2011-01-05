Japan narrow favourites in open Asian Cup field

Alberto Zaccheroni took over Japan in August keen to build on their best performance at a World Cup on foreign soil after they reached the last 16 in South Africa, and has been set the task of finishing at least third in the January 7-29 tournament.

However, the Italian, who began his reign with a surprise 1-0 win over a full-strength Argentina and has seen 21-year-old attacking midfielder Shinji Kagawa flourish in his debut season at Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, is in confident mood.

"Going out with this line-up, we should not fear any opponent," Zaccheroni, who won Serie A with AC Milan in 1999, said.

CSKA Moscow's free-kick specialist Keisuke Honda and former AFC Player of the Year Yasuhito Endo also provide creativity for the Blue Samurai who face Jordan, Syria and Saudi Arabia in Group B.

The Saudis, who knocked Japan out of the 2007 tournament, failed to reach the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990 and the Gulf side's Portuguese boss Jose Peseiro is the most under-pressure coach at the Asian Cup.

He took charge near the end of the World Cup qualifying campaign but was not spared criticism for the failure and will need a good showing with the three-times winners and 2007 runners-up to avoid the sack.

A REALIST

Australia (26th) are the highest ranked team in the tournament according to world governing body FIFA but, with an ageing side that failed to deliver at last year's World Cup, they have been keen to play down expectations.

Thirty-somethings Tim Cahill, Harry Kewell, Mark Schwarzer, Lucas Neill and Brett Emerton will again lead the Socceroos' charge as they attempt to improve on their quarter-final exit in their debut Asian Cup showing four years ago.

"It's very difficult for me to consider ourselves favourites," Cahill said. "I'm a realist and I haven't been in camp long enough. I haven't been with the side long enough. The other teams have been together longer."

South Korea, drawn with Australia, India and Bahrain in Group C, are expected to mount a strong challenge for their first Asian Cup title in 51 years but the loss of key striker Park Chu-young, injured after celebrating a goal for French club AS Monaco, is a big blow.

The Koreans, who reached the last 16 of the World Cup, will look to in-form midfielders Park Ji-sung of Manchester United and Bolton Wanderers' Lee Chung-yong for inspiration but need someone to convert the chances they create to win a third title.

"We can't keep worrying about Park Chu-young's injury," said South Korea coach Cho Kwang-rae. "Football is not an individual sport and if each of the 23 players can come together we can overcome this problem."

OUR RIVALS

Champions Iraq, whose shock victory in 2007 proved how open the tournament traditionally is, are just happy to be here after enduring a tumultuous four years since they won the trophy.

They have the tricky task of getting out of Group D - which contains ol