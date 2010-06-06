Japan organise emergency warm-up

Japan slumped to their fourth defeat in a row against Ivory Coast last Friday and coach Takeshi Okada has pencilled in a game at their World Cup base before the tournament begins on June 11.

"We have asked for a practice game and I think it will be OK," Okada told Japanese reporters before leaving their Swiss training camp for their South African base in George.

"We are looking at playing a national side," added Okada, whose Blue Samurai face Cameroon in their Group E opener on June 14. "If that can't happen we will look at some local team."

Possible teams Okada will look to play in George include Angola, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and even Madagascar.

Japan, who have never won a World Cup game on foreign soil, also play the Netherlands and Denmark in the first round.