Japan plan game of three halves with Ivorians

"I want to give everyone a run-out and Ivory Coast have agreed to play another 45 minutes," Okada told Japanese reporters at the team's Swiss training camp on Wednesday.

"After we have completed the regular 90 minutes we will do another 45 when both sides will give the reserve players a game."

Japan, who have never won a World Cup game on foreign soil, face Cameroon, Netherlands and Denmark in Group E at the finals in South Africa beginning on June 11.

Ivory Coast are in Group G alongside Brazil, Portugal and North Korea.

