Japan refuse to confirm Aguirre reports

Former boss Alberto Zaccheroni announced his resignation following a disappointing 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign, which saw Japan exit at the group stage.

Despite being tipped as ones to watch in Group C, Japan finished bottom of a pool that also included Colombia, Greece and Ivory Coast - picking up just one point in the process.

That came courtesy of a goalless draw against Greece, which was sandwiched by a 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast and a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Colombia.

Reports have suggested Mexican coach Aguirre, who led his country to the last 16 at the 2002 and 2010 tournaments, has been chosen as the man to succeed Zaccheroni.

However, when approached by Perform, the JFA insisted: "There has been no announcement made from Japan Football Association regarding the head coach of Japan National Team."

Aguirre most recently managed Espanyol in La Liga, leaving that position in May.