Jara has confidence in 'mature' Chile squad

Jara was part of Marcelo Bielsa's side that made it through to the last 16 of the competition four years ago before bowing out with defeat to Brazil.

With a higher average age of 28 this time around, Jara feels Jorge Sampaoli's squad are a more experienced set and backed his team-mates to cope with the challenge in Brazil.

Even with Arturo Vidal a doubt for their Group B opener against Australia on June 13, the Nottingham Forest man feels their experience from four years ago will stand them in good stead.

"Chile are a bit more mature than in 2010 and that suits us fine," he said.

"But you have to keep a cool head because each World Cup is completely different.

"As a group, the team is much better prepared and we have more experienced players who are on good teams."

Chile face an uphill task in qualifying from Group B, with world champions Spain and the Netherlands favourites to progress.

However, Spain striker Fernando Torres warned of underestimating Chile, stating: "You have to be careful with Chile. They are a great team that many do not give the value they deserve."